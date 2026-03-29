Ready for CBI Probe into Mining: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the state government was prepared to hand over the probe into alleged illegal mining activities to the CBI if the Opposition expressed lacked of confidence in the CID investigation. Responding to the BRS demand for a House committee inquiry on illegal mining, he asserted that the CID was more empowered and effective than a House committee, and hence the state government had ordered a comprehensive probe by the CID into all mining irregularities from BRS regime in 2014 to date.

He maintained that the government had no hesitation in involving the CBI if required, but criticised the Opposition’s insistence on a House committee, alleging that similar panels constituted during the previous BRS regime were misused. Revanth Reddy charged that three House committees were formed by the BRS regime had yielded no results and were instead used to blackmail legislators and engineer defections in Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister also levelled fresh allegations against BRS leader T. Harish Rao’s brother, T Mahesh Rao, father-in-law Hanumantha Rao and brother-in-law Suman Rao, accusing them of threatening private industry owners and illegally grabbing hundreds of acres of land using the Dharani portal in Balanagar mandal of Mahbubnagar district with the support of Harish Rao.

He said the state government was prepared to constitute a House committee to probe the alleged land encroachments in Balanagar if BRS leaders, including party working president K.T. Rama Rao and BJP MLA Venkat Ramana Reddy, agreed to it.

The Chief Minister made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in illegal mining, including minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy or even members of his own family. “We will act against anyone, regardless of their status,” he said, while ruling out the resignation of Srinivas Reddy from the Cabinet.

He added that the government had introduced policies to boost revenues and channel them towards welfare, noting that pending mining-related dues from Raghava Constructions were recovered in 2025. Reiterating his stand, the Chief Minister said the Congress government would not constitute a House committee merely for political gain and instead urged BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, to submit evidence to the CID to aid the investigation.

Revanth Reddy accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of being “anti-Dalit” and avoiding Assembly sessions to escape facing a Dalit Speaker. He alleged that Chandrashekar Rao had reneged on his promise of making a Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana during the statehood agitation and had later abolished the Deputy Chief Minister’s post given to a Dalit in his second term. Revanth Reddy termed these as insults to the Dalit community.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS regime for limiting Dalit representation in government, stating that only a few leaders from the forward castes were given prominence, while highlighting that the present Congress government had elevated Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Dalit community as Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister, along with providing key roles to several Dalit and tribal leaders including Damodara Rajanarsimha and Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya.

He accused the BRS of encouraging defections during its tenure and making derogatory remarks against ministers, while also alleging that BRS members were disrupting Assembly proceedings and disrespecting the Speaker. Revanth Reddy asserted that members must adhere to legislative norms and speak only with the Speaker’s permission. He said the government is committed to a thorough probe into illegal mining and strict punishment for those found guilty.