Reactions of people from villages

Hyderabad:The new jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HMDA), with four new districts, 34 new mandals and 323 new villages, will also cover some areas of Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Siddipet districts.

Some of those living in the 323 villages told Deccan Chronicle that although the decision would have a positive impact on their lives, there was a need to go about a planned development.



“Expanding HMDA’s boundaries is a step towards planned urbanisation. Without proper zoning, a city grows chaotically. This move allows for better roads, housing, and public services, but expansion must be handled responsibly—if it’s just about adding more buildings without preserving green spaces or ensuring infrastructure, it could lead to urban sprawl. The key is in balanced planning,” said Neha Reddy, a sustainable living architect.

Exactly what we wanted, exudes techie



“This is fantastic news! Hyderabad is growing fast, and HMDA expansion assures better planning, more job opportunities, and improved infrastructure. New business hubs, better roads and modern housing—this is exactly what we need. I’m excited to see how these villages transform into vibrant urban spaces. If planned well, this could make Hyderabad among the best cities to live in," said Kiran Joshi, an IT professional, who travels from Batasingaram to Hyderabad.