Re-Notification of Group-1 Posts: HC Reserves Order

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in the petitions challenging the re-notification of Group-1 posts and raising objections over the answer key sheet of the preliminary examination.



Justice Pulla Karthik had heard the petitions for three days, and the arguments by the petitioners and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) concluded on Friday.

Rahul Reddy, special counsel for the government representing TGSPSC, argued that the commission had the right to issue a re-notification for the posts. In regard to objections raised by the petitioners on the seven questions and their answers in the preliminary examination, he submitted that TGPSC decided the answers based on the recommendations of the experts committee.