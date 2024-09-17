Razakar film producer Gudur Narayana Reddy felicitated

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP State president G Kishan Reddy felicitated BJP senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on Tuesday for producing the movie “Razakar:The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad”.



The felicitation took place at Secunderabad Parade Grounds where the celebrations were organized officially by the Central government.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajendar and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman were present on the occasion.

The movie has shown the fight of people of Telangana for freedom from the tyrannical rule of Nizam like happening before own eyes. It has brought the 13 months of struggle of people of Telangana, from August 15, 1947 to September 17, 1948, to the present generation.