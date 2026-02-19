Rayalaseema Express to Stop at Bolaram Railway Station from Friday

Hyderabad: The Rayalaseema Express will stop at Bolaram railway station from Friday, bringing the suburban station back into focus amid rising passenger traffic and revenues.

Located about 10 km from Secunderabad railway station, Bolarum was once considered a peripheral village station. With rapid urban expansion and growth of residential colonies in the surrounding areas, the station has emerged as an important connectivity point.

The three-platform station, situated near several defence establishments and close to Rashtrapati Nilayam, was earlier known for catering largely to armed forces personnel. At present, it handles 12 daily express train halts, 17 passenger trains each day and around 30 non-daily trains every month.

MMTS services between Bolaram and Hitec City are widely used by IT employees as a convenient mode of transport. A total of 20 MMTS services, 10 in the up direction and 10 in the down direction, operate daily.

Railway data show a significant rise in footfall and revenue over the past few years. In the financial year 2021-22, the average daily footfall was 322 passengers, 167 unreserved and 155 reserved, generating Rs 27,319 per day. In 2025-26, the average daily footfall increased to 1,430 passengers, 1,115 unreserved and 315 reserved, with daily revenue rising to Rs 1,64,482.

Residents in the vicinity said additional train halts at Bolaram would benefit several adjoining colonies and help reduce passenger load at Secunderabad railway station.