Ravirala SBI ATM theft case cracked: Gang arrested, cash recovered

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police have apprehended a gang of five involved in the theft of Rs 29.69 lakh from an SBI ATM in Ravirala on March 2, 2025. The gang arrived in a white Swift car, disabled CCTV cameras with spray paint, and used a gas cutter to break into the ATM.

Deputy manager Korra Sreevani filed a complaint at Adibatla Police Station, leading to the registration of case under sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Commissioner of Police Rachakonda G. Sudheer Babu, formed special teams to investigate. DCP Maheshwaram D. Sunitha Reddy and DCP Crimes Aravind Babu led personnel from Adibatla Police, the Central Crime Station (CCS), the Special Operations Team (SOT), and the IT Cell.

Through analysis of technical evidence and the gang’s methods, investigators tracked and arrested the suspects in Rajasthan and Haryana. Police recovered Rs 4,00,000 in cash, the white Swift VXI used in the crime, a gas cutter, cylinders, tools, gloves, mobile phones, and other materials, totalling Rs 9.5 lakh in seized items.



