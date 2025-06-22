Ravindra Bharati to reenact legendary Veturi’s magic

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set for an evening of poetry, music, and dance at Ravindra Bharati on Thursday. The programme, Sirikalonanu Chinnadi, will be based on the poems of legendary Telugu poet Veturi Sundararama Murthy, which will be a tribute to Telugu language, literature, and the timeless power of art.

The event is being organised by Raga Sapthaswaram in association with the department of language and culture, the Telangana government. It will be led by well-known classical dancer and choreographer Dr. Smitha Madhav.

The production features dance sequences, expressive voice-overs, and soulful music. The original music has been recreated by top Carnatic musicians, adding more depth and feeling to Veturi’s words. A large group of dancers and musicians will perform together to bring the poetry alive on stage.

Well-known personalities from the fields of art, film, and education are expected to attend the show. Entry is free and open to all art lovers.