Ravindra Bharati to Host Special Event to Mark Intl. Day of Older Persons Today

Hyderabad: The India Ageing Report 2023 has revealed that Telangana’s elderly population is projected to rise to around 17.1 per cent by 2036 from 11 per cent in 2021. This means that nearly one in five people is expected to be elderly, 12 years down the line.

Telangana’s old-age dependency ratio, which measures the number of elderly persons relative to those of working age, is 19.4 per cent, which surpasses the national average of 16 per cent.

These statistics will linger in the minds when curtains come down on the weeklong activities with a special celebration at Ravindra Bharathi commemorating the International Day of Older Persons here on Tuesday.

The state is looking forward to a significant demographic shift in the coming years. The ageing index, a measure of the number of older persons per 100 children, highlights this trend.

In Telangana, like other southern states, the ratio stands at 62 elderly per 100 children, much higher than many other regions. This rise in the ageing index is attributed to declining fertility rates.

The growing elderly population will place increasing pressure on family support systems and care services in the state.

On the health front, the report sheds light on life expectancy for seniors. In Telangana, a 60-year-old male can expect to live an additional 17.3 years, while a female of the same age may live 18.3 more years, underscoring the need for robust eldercare services.

Awareness regarding old-age schemes remains very limited among the elderly population. Meanwhile, the elderly people are demanding to be looked after, and with a little more respect from the younger generation.

"I hope the government provides better support for older people, like healthcare and safety. My personal opinion is that the youngsters should spend time with us. Most of us need care and understanding as we grow older," said Puli Narendranath, an octogenarian from Turkayamjal, Ranga Reddy.