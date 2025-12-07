Ravinder Kodela Elected As The New President of NYTTA

The New York Telangana Telugu Association (NYTTA), an organization formed by Telugus residing in the world’s trade capital, New York, has elected its new executive committee for the upcoming year (2026). Prominent pharmacist Ravinder Kodela has been elected as the new President of NYTTA. He will lead the New York Telangana Telugu Association for the next one year.

Thousands of Telugu and Telangana NRIs have settled in New York, one of America’s major cities, along with their families. To stay connected as a social community while working in various professions, they established NYTTA six years ago. Over the past six terms, the association’s committees have not only preserved regional culture and traditions but have also organized programs to teach children born and raised in America about Telugu and Telangana festivals and their significance. They also participate in various community service programs through local voluntary organizations.

Continuing this tradition, the newly elected President Ravinder Kodela announced that the new committee will work together to organize social and cultural programs in the coming year. NYTTA members expressed their condolences on the recent demise of the peoples poet Andeshri. A farewell event was arranged for the outgoing committee led by Vani Anugu.

The event was attended by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, prominent NRI leaders such as Pailla Malla Reddy, former and new committee members, and NYTTA families.

Ravinder Kodela Journey

Hailing from Chityal Mandal in the erstwhile Warangal district (present-day Jayashankar Bhupalpally district), Ravinder completed his schooling there and later pursued Intermediate and Degree in Hanmakonda. He completed his master’s in Organic Chemistry at Kakatiya University.

He then pursued a Ph.D. at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) with a CSIR fellowship. Ravinder actively participated in the Telangana statehood movement through various platforms.

Following this, he worked with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and several major companies before moving to the United States, where he eventually settled in New York. As a distinguished pharmacist associated with the City College of New York (Medical School) and Southwestern Medical Centers, he has earned recognition for his contributions to the development of cancer-prevention drugs.