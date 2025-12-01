Ravi Owns Up to Movie Piracy and Betting Promotion to Shield Aides

Hyderabad: Cyber crime officer probing the iBomma movie piracy case on Sunday disclosed that Immadi Ravi admitted to the crime of betting promotion and movie piracy without revealing the names of his associates.

The officer also disclosed that Ravi on the third day of his police custody, which ended on Saturday, revealed that he threatened actor Vijay Deverakonda through his iBomma website. "If you come after me, I will also come after you," he said on the website, which was construed as a challenge not only to the city police but also to Vijay Deverakonda.

The alleged movie pirate stated that he had also sent a message to the actor, who was stepping up pressure on investigation agencies, threatening that he would release Deverakonda’s new movie on iBomma.

Ravi appeared very confident on his last day of police custody and reportedly disclosed why he named the websites iBomma and Bappam.

As cinema is colloquially referred to as bomma in his native place Visakhapatnam, he said he chose iBomma and he used Bappam as it means supreme as his Bomma had become supreme, police sources disclosed. The letter ‘i’ in the domain names indicate Internet.

The management and designing of the domains, the piracy kingpin said, were entrusted to outsourcing employees in the Caribbean and the UK.

The police said that the accused had admitted that the new movies uploaded on the domains were purchased from the Telegram app. He recorded movies from the OTT platforms and converted them into HD quality with the help of multi-layered mirror auto-generated transmission.