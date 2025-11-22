Ravi in Jail, Piracy Ads Pop Up On Bank Portal

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad police questioned Immadi Ravi of the iBomma movie portal for the second consecutive day on Friday in police custody in connection with posting advertisements on a nationalised bank loan’s portal. The police brought in bank officials for verification and examined how the miscreants had posted such links on the bank's loan portal.

It was found that when Ravi was in police custody, following his arrest last week, content related to movies on the name of iBomma were posted in the bank’s loan account portal. Screenshots of this went viral on social media on Friday. It was reported that Ravi denied his role in the issue.

Police were examining if the servers being used by the bank were hacked and iBomma links were uploaded. Police also found that the miscreants copied links from the Boppam portal and posted them on the bank's portal.

During the questioning, Ravi reportedly saying silent when questioned about third parties and organisations involved in the piracy scam. Police officials collected details of middlemen who extended assistance for Ravi in getting fake ID proofs for opening bank accounts. It was also reported that these middlemen are native of Mumbai and the police would verify their details.

The investigators focused on the properties amassed by Ravi in India and other places. Suspecting that Ravi possessed huge properties, the Crime Investigation department (CID) officials began verifying the details.

The Hyderabad police arrested Ravi after he arrived from abroad for indulging in uploading newly hit films on iBomma portal. Following the court directions, police are questioning him in police custody.