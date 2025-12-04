Rats Bite Infants, Chew Mothers’ Nails at Warangal’s CKM Hospital

A distressing video posted on social media, showing rats freely roaming the incubator ward where vulnerable infants are receiving treatment, has gone viral.

Mothers and attendants are now forced to stand guard over newborns for fear that the rats may attack. Earlier, several incidents were reported in which rats bit and injured infants and even chewed the fingernails of new mothers. Despite these alarming cases, hospital staff have been widely criticised for negligence in addressing the pest problem.

The rampant rat presence has created a terrifying environment for patients. New mothers, pregnant women, and their families are growing increasingly fearful of visiting the hospital. The latest video was reportedly shot by the father of a newborn undergoing treatment in the incubator ward, who captured the rodents on camera to highlight the danger.

Poor sanitation management appears to be the root cause of the infestation. Locals pointed out that despite crores of rupees being allocated for hospital sanitation, funds seem to be wasted rather than effectively utilised, allowing the situation to worsen.

When the matter was brought to the notice of hospital authorities, including superintendent Dr Lakshmi Devi, they acknowledged the rat menace as an ongoing problem. They assured patients that immediate measures would be taken to eliminate the infestation and restore safety in the maternity ward.

Meanwhile, locals said the hospital management must recognise the seriousness of the issue, as such lapses are tarnishing the reputation of the government. They urged authorities to act swiftly and effectively to protect mothers and newborns.