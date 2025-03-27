Ration rice to help 80% of TG population: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Thursday that the state government will issue ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries and launch a fine rice distribution scheme set to benefit 80 per cent of the state's population. The initiative, part of a broader push to enhance food security, will be inaugurated on Ugadi at a public meeting attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at a meeting with party leaders at the Koudilya Function Hall in Huzurnagar, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy detailed the extensive preparations underway to host nearly 40,000 people at the public event scheduled for March 30 at Mattapally. The venue, named “Rajiv Pranganam” for the occasion, will see the Chief Minister’s address, lasting about an hour, as well as an inspection of 2,000 single-bedroom houses at Ramaswamy Gutta, constructed under the state's housing initiative for the poor.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, the minister assured that all grains produced by farmers would be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), along with an additional bonus for fine variety paddy. “We are starting the distribution of fine rice to ration card holders from Huzurnagar on Ugadi,” he declared, contrasting the current government’s proactive measures with what he described as the neglect experienced under the previous BRS regime.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also outlined several key development plans for the region, including the setup of lift irrigation systems to secure water for every acre in Huzurnagar, the construction of a ring road modelled after Hyderabad’s, and new government office buildings in both Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies. He reiterated that the government was dedicated to providing comprehensive civic amenities – from roads and drinking water to education and healthcare – in these areas.

Highlighting his role in achieving 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes in the state, the minister reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to inclusive development and the overall welfare of the people.



