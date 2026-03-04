Rath Yatra for a Child Marriage-Free India

Hyderabad: The state government, in association with ASRITHA organisation and Just for Rights, started an awareness rally — Rath Yatra — against child marriage from the premises of Charminar on Wednesday as part of ‘Child Marriage-Free India’, a 100-day programme running across Hyderabad to spread legal awareness and protect the rights of children.

The rally was flagged off by District Legal Services Authority secretary and Judge Aruna Kumari, who said, “Child marriage remains a serious social evil that damages the education, health and future of young girls. Society must act responsibly and stop such unlawful practices.”

The women and child development department, the police and the District Child Protection Unit, Hyderabad, are part of the campaign. The rally will travel across different villages and urban localities in the district until March 8, spreading information about child rights, legal provisions and welfare schemes for children.

Officials and volunteers will speak to residents in local communities during the campaign. They will share details about laws related to child marriage, government schemes available for children and the need to protect the future of young girls. District Child Protection Officer M. Srinivas, who was also present, said protecting children cannot remain the responsibility of authorities alone and people must inform officials whenever they come across a case of child marriage. Protection officer Vijay Bhaskar, counsellor Sravani and District Child Protection Unit member Madhu attended the programme.

“The Rath Yatra is an important step in encouraging girls to pursue education and become self-reliant. Social attitudes must change before the practice of child marriage disappears completely,” said ASRITHA organisation director S. Nagaraja.