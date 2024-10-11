Ratan Tata’s Humility was Inspiring: Rajanna

Hyderabad: V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services president – (Technology, software & services), said that the passing away of Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has left a huge void and all Tata employees have the responsibility to continue his legacy and live by his principles.

Rajanna, one of the few Hyderabad-based senior leaders in the group, had interacted with Tata from close quarters.

Sharing his memories about Tata with Deccan Chronicle, Rajanna said, “I had the good fortune of spending a few days with him during his visits to China and Hyderabad. After all these years, it is hard to believe that he actually sent me a personal note after his visit to China.”

Going deeper, he said, “What can one say about a man of his stature — recognized, loved, respected, and indeed revered, by all those whose lives he even remotely touched. His humility, candour, simplicity, compassion and benevolence, were inspiring. A true visionary and a great leader who led by example, his down-to-earth humility remains an inspiration to all generations. India always came first for him.”