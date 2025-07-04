Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Slams Govt For Pakistan Sports Ties Post-Pahalgam Attack

HYDERABAD: The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has strongly opposed any form of sporting or other bilateral engagements with Pakistan, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The statement comes against the backdrop of the Centre allowing the Pakistan hockey team to play in India.

In a joint statement, International Hindu Parishad general secretary Nomula Vinod Kumar and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal secretary Shraddhanand Arya criticised the Modi government for even considering the proposal to allow the Pakistan hockey team to play in India. They strongly condemned and opposed what they described as the government’s double standards.

“The safety of Indian citizens must be the government’s top priority, not sports, games, or trade,” the statement read. “The government must adhere to its declared policy of ‘no talks with Pakistan’ until it stops aiding and abetting terrorism. The government must honour the promise it has made to the people of this country.”