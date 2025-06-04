Rashtrapati Nilayam's Eco Workshop Big Hit

Hyderabad:A three-day workshop aimed at making summer vacation both fun and educational began on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Nilayam. More than 1,000 students aged 10 to 18 are participating in the event, which seeks to raise environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices through hands-on and creative activities.

Among the enthusiastic attendees were specially-abled students who actively engaged in the collaborative initiative. Activities included drone-making, pottery, wealth from waste, fabric painting, terracotta jewellery making and fireless cooking—each designed to foster creativity while highlighting eco-friendly practices.



Parents also expressed strong interest in the workshops, recognising the importance of instilling environmental responsibility from an early age. The interactive sessions—particularly those focused on drone technology—sparked meaningful conversations about how innovation can be aligned with sustainability.



The workshops will continue over the next two days, running from 10 am to 4 pm. Students can register by visiting the official website: https://rb.nic.in/Rbnilayam/



Surveyors get practical training



Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Licensed Surveyors Training Programme is currently underway at Goshamahal Stadium, where trainees are being given hands-on instruction in land measurement and surveying techniques.

Hyderabad district survey officer V. Sriram said the participants are receiving field-level training on key aspects such as identifying land boundaries, placing boundary stones and using the traditional chain system for land measurement. The training also includes practical exercises on setting boundary walls and understanding site-specific surveying challenges.

Participants have been divided into batches for more focused training sessions. Each batch is being taught how to physically measure land, identify and fix boundary markers, and accurately apply chain systems during surveys.

The programme was inaugurated by Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on May 26. As part of the curriculum, trainees are also being introduced to traditional Telangana maps and the historical methods of demarcating land using boundary stones. The initiative aims to equip licensed surveyors with the practical skills required for precise land surveying and improve the quality of land records in the district.

Singareni CMD pushes new mine drive



Hyderabad:Singareni Collieries chairman and managing director (CMD) N. Balram has launched a comprehensive drive to open new mines across all operational areas to secure the company’s sustainable future. In a detailed review meeting at the Kothagudem headquarters, Balram instructed the area general managers (GMs) to prepare concrete action plans focusing on production, quality, coal transportation, and strict discipline regarding employee work hours.

The CMD held individual reviews with GMs from all 12 operational areas, stressing the urgent need for swift acquisition of forest and other clearances to speed up project starts. He highlighted the critical importance of new mines, warning that without expansion, key areas like Yellandu, Manuguru and Bellampalli face uncertain futures.



He engaged directly with over 762 managerial officers, liaison officers and trade union leaders to foster responsibility and motivation. Balram also addressed local operational challenges, offering real-time solutions and working closely with contractors to resolve bottlenecks in overburden removal.



A special committee will be formed to address losses in underground mines, especially in the Shanthikhani and Adriyala Longwall projects. The CMD stressed full utilisation of work shifts and machinery and warned that strict action, including removal, would be taken against negligent employees and absenteeism.



He reviewed coal production at Naini and emphasised the need for smooth logistics and coal movement. To improve coal quality, he proposed exploring the establishment of a coal washery at Sathupalli. The meeting was attended by key directors and senior executives.



HMWS&SB MD Inspects Drainage Repairs at Nalgonda Crossroads

Hyderabad:HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy inspected the site of the drainage repair work at Malakpet’s Nalgonda crossroads, where officials said the leakage was caused by a sewer line laid nearly two decades ago. Because the line had no proper outlet, sewage started overflowing onto the road especially during rains.



Ashok Reddy directed officials to lay new sewer lines from Nalgonda crossroads to the Malakpet road underbridge to help resolve the problem temporarily. He told officials to connect sewage from nearby buildings properly to a single outlet, instead of releasing it at multiple points.



He directed officials to clean all nearby manholes and sewer lines to prevent more overflow. To avoid such issues in the future.

During the inspection, the MD found that a hotel near the area had connected its sewage line directly to the HMWS&SB system and was dumping food waste into it. This blocked the manholes and caused sewage to flow out onto the roads. He instructed officials to impose a fine of Rs 10,000. He warned that if the hotel does not build a proper silt chamber within 10 days, GHMC should take steps to seize the property.