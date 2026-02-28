Rashtrapati Nilayam Hosts National Science Day

Hyderabad:The final day of the two-day National Science Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Nilayam saw about 1,800 students from various schools and colleges participating, along with scientists, academicians, and science enthusiasts. The programme began with floral tributes to Sir C.V. Raman in honour of his path-breaking discovery of the Raman Effect, which is commemorated annually as National Science Day.

V.V. Sesha Sai, deputy director general (geology), Geological Survey of India, highlighted the transformative impact of the Raman Effect on modern scientific research. He emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, “Empowering Women in Science,” and called for greater inclusion and opportunities for women in research and innovation.



Chaganti Krishnakumari, popular science writer, delivered an inspiring address on “The Wonder of Science,” underlining the spirit of curiosity and the role of science in expanding human understanding. Prof. M. Vijjulatha, Principal of Osmania University College of Science, spoke about the growing importance and transformative applications of Artificial Intelligence in scientific research.



During the Meet the Scientist session, Dr Satya Narayan Patil from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology presented insights into innovative research in sustainable biotechnology and rare sugar production.



The Fun with Science activity continued to engage students through interactive demonstrations conducted by science communicator Valugonda Venkateswarlu, fostering curiosity and experiential learning among young participants.

Dr K. Rajani Priya, manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam, addressed the gathering and presented highlights of the two-day celebrations. She thanked the research and development institutions for showcasing their innovative projects and scientific advancements.