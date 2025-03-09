Rashtrapati Nilayam hosts colourful women’s day celebrations

Hyderabad: Several events marked a grand celebration of International Women's Day at Rashtrapati Nilayam here on Saturday.

Revolving around the 2025 theme ‘Accelerate action for gender equality’, the event featured addresses by distinguished speakers, interactive sessions, and cultural activities to inspire and empower women.

A welcome dance by students of Manasa School of Dance and a curated dance on women empowerment by Sannihitha Children's Home stood out.

Rajshree V. Bothale, former deputy director, NRSC, spoke of the Antarctica expedition; obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Aluri Vijayalakshmi highlighted women's health and menstrual hygiene, including myths and facts; Dr Mamata Raghuveer spread awareness about the Pocso Act and Prof. Aparna Rayaprol, former HoD, sociology, University of Hyderabad, about achieving gender equality by crossing barriers.

Shravya Mandadi, founder of ‘We and She’, discussed measures to improve women's safety and empowerment vis-à-vis gender-based violence, harassment, cyber security, online safety, domestic violence, workplace safety, sexual assault, human trafficking, legal protection and access to justice.

A well-received fashion show in traditional attire was held, organised by the department of fashion technology, HIITMS.

Spouses of defence personnel celebrate women’s day

Hyderabad: Highlighting the importance of fitness to mark the women’s day celebrations, over 100 senior citizens, all spouses of retired defence personnel, stressed on the importance of well-being and camaraderie at Ved Vihar in Secunderabad.

They spread the message by way of several enthusiastic activities.

The highlight was organising a walkathon tribute to the contributions and resilience of women, especially those from the armed forces community.