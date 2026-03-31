Rare Splenectomy Surgery at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad:Doctors at Gandhi Hospital successfully carried out a rare and complex splenectomy on a 43-year-old woman suffering from massive splenomegaly and pancytopenia. The patient, a resident of Warasiguda, had endured abdominal pain for three months and swelling for the past month before seeking treatment.

Medical examinations revealed her spleen had enlarged far beyond normal size, extending below the navel. Ultrasound scans measured it at 19 x 23 cm, while blood tests showed a sharp decline in red cells, white cells, and platelets.

Despite the high risk, a team led by senior surgeon Dr Sunil and anaesthesiologist Dr Murali performed the surgery with meticulous planning. Intraoperative findings showed the spleen was even larger—about 45 x 20 cm and weighing nearly 2.8 kg. The organ was successfully removed, and the patient is reported to be stable and recovering well.

