Rare Plastic Surgery Successfully Performed at Vemulawada Government Hospital

Karimnagar: Doctors at the Government Regional Hospital in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, achieved a major milestone on Saturday by successfully performing a rare plastic surgery procedure, typically conducted only in large teaching hospitals.

The surgery, a skin grafting operation, was performed by a team led by orthopedic surgeon Dr V. Anil Kumar. The patient, Narasimha Chary, had suffered severe skin damage to his leg due to an injury. The team successfully removed skin from another part of his body and grafted it onto the affected area of his leg.

Such specialised plastic surgery is usually carried out only in major government hospitals in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad. The operation was made possible under the guidance of hospital superintendent Dr P. Penchalaiah and with the vital support of Anesthetist Dr K. Tirupati.

Dr Penchalaiah congratulated Dr Anil Kumar and the entire surgical team for the successful procedure. He urged residents of Rajanna Sircilla district and nearby areas to make use of the advanced medical facilities available at the Vemulawada Government Regional Hospital.