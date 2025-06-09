Rare Jain Throne Found At Alladurgam Of Medak District

WARANGAL: Members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundham including its convener Sriramoju Haragopal, Matam Vindod Kumar and Siripuram Narendar found a rare Jainapada Simhasana (throne with footprints) bearing an inscription and other rare sculptures of Jainism here at Alladugram in Medak district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Haragopal said that the two inscriptions on the pillars of the Betaluni temple’s mantapa specifically mention two Jain Basadis (stone-built temples), the Baddiga Jinalaya and the Keerthivilasa Shantijinalaya. The traces of these ancient Basadis have been found at three distinct locations: Betaluni temple, Yellamma temple and Hanuman temple.

At the Hanuman temple, sculptures of Rishabhanatha and Mahavira are present on both sides of its entrance in three meditative postures. Alongside these Jain fixtures, the temple also has sculptures of Aditya, an elephant railing and a fragment of Tripurasamhara Murti which suggests a blend of religious influences.

The temple’s door frame appears to have been intricately carved up to the northern Shiva section, featuring delicate lotus petals. Crucially, a Jain sculpture serves as the Lalatabimba (central motif) on the door frame. Above this, the upper tier of the tornana (arch) showcases Gajalakshmi, two monkeys on elephants, Vishnu and Aditya accompanied by attendants.

According to the archaeological department’s Alladurgam monograph, the Gajalakshmi panel has been found during excavations and subsequently has been installed on this temple’s door frame. The resemblance between the Gajalakshmi and Jain sculptures found on the door frame of the Bairampalli Angadi Veeranna temple suggests possible stylistic or chronological connections.

Inside the temple’s mantapa, the presence of Rashtrakuta-style pillars is the same as those seen in Nandikandi’s Chitrakasthambha and underscores the historical significance of the site. These pillars are adorned with various sculptures, providing valuable insights into the artistic and architectural trends of the period.

To the right of the Hanuman idol in the temple, there is a white stone throne with footprints and round stone slab inscribed with a three-line inscription in Nagari script. The front of the throne has a lion-faced spout for draining Abhisheka water. This district artifact has been positively identified as a Jainapada Simhasana, a type of sculpture previously undocumented in this region.

Based on this evidence, it is hypothesised that the Hanuman temple itself was once a Jinalaya, potentially one of the two mentioned in the inscriptions either the Baddiga Jinalaya or the Keerthivilasa Shantijinalaya, he added.