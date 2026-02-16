Rare Bhairava Sculpture Found At Rachakonda Hills

HYDERABAD: A rare nine-foot-tall Bhairava sculpture has been documented at Rachakonda Hills, shedding light on ancient tantric worship practices involving battle offerings, known as Ranankudupu. The post-Kakatiya period carving reflects the strong Bhairava devotion and warrior traditions of the Rachakonda Velamas.

Kavali Chandrakant, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), reviewed the sculpture during his research and noted that it is carved on a large stone wall in the Bhogandani Mantapa at Rachakonda Hills, amid Ganapati sculptures. He described it as a distinctive form of Bhairava.

According to KTCB, the deity stands in dvibhanga pose, with legs in vaistastika position, depicted as a four-armed figure. The upper hands hold a damaru and trishula, while the lower hands carry a bali khadga and a rakta patra. Below the head, a dog is shown leaping upward to catch the blood, while a devotee is depicted worshipping. To Bhairava’s right, a royal devotee is seated in yogapatta posture on a tiger skin, with vessels placed to receive the blood prasada.

KTCB convener Sreeramoju Haragopal said the imagery recalls the Ranankudupu practice of the Rachakonda Velamas. He explained that Bhairava is crowned with a Naga Torana formed by two intertwined serpents with visible fangs. The sculpture is adorned with serpent earrings, necklaces, garlands, serpent bands on the chest and knees, bracelets, anklets, and elevated sandals.

“This Bhairava belongs to the post-Kakatiya tantric tradition and underscores the Rachakonda Velamas who were renowned devotees of Bhairava,” Haragopal added.