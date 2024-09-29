Rape Case Registered Against Folk Singer Mallik Tej

Karimnagar: Jagtial police on Sunday registered a rape case against well-known folk singer Mallik Tej based on a complaint filed by a fellow female folk singer, accusing him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her through blackmail.

According to the police, the victim approached them with a complaint stating that Mallik had been harassing her by making daily phone calls, verbally abusing her and her family. He also allegedly changed the passwords to her YouTube channel and Instagram account, causing her further mental distress.

Mallik Tej, an employee of a cultural committee, gained popularity through his writings and songs on YouTube. Using his influence, he introduced several new artists through his songs, with each artist gaining recognition.

Under the pretext of providing the victim with multiple opportunities, Mallik allegedly assaulted her several times in his studio and blackmailed her into marrying him. The police have registered a rape case against Mallik Tej and have begun an investigation.