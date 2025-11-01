Rao, Etala Visit Flood-hit Telangana Villages

Hyderabad:BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao has accused the state government of gross negligence for failing to operationalise IKP procurement centres on time. He said this failure has caused massive losses to farmers, whose paddy crops were damaged by unseasonal rains triggered by Cyclone Montha. Despite an estimated bumper harvest, not a single procurement centre has opened. This has left farmers’ produce exposed to rain and rotting in the fields, he said.

Rao, who toured flood- and cyclone-affected areas in Nalgonda, interacted with farmers and residents to assess the damage. In Nakrekal and Chityal, Rao met farmers who expressed anguish over their damaged paddy and the government’s failure to provide basic infrastructure such as tarpaulins, moisture meters and storage facilities. He alleged that a nexus between Congress leaders and rice millers was behind the delay in procurement, forcing small and marginal farmers to suffer heavy losses. He demanded that the state immediately procure all paddy, including sprouted and damaged grain, at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guaranteed by the Centre.



In Warangal and Hanamkonda, MP Etala Rajender inspected houses inundated by floods caused by the Goplanagar lake bund. People expressed anger over the lack of a timely warning despite repeated meteorological alerts. Rajender sought strict action against negligent officials and immediate financial assistance for affected families, besides permanent flood-prevention measures.



Rajender, along with former MP Seetharam Naik, former MLA Aruri Ramesh, senior leaders Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Basava Laxmi Narayana, and district president Santosh Reddy, visited Sammayyanagar, where victims recounted how officials failed to open the lake gates in time, leading to the bund’s collapse and inundation of houses. They said rice, utensils, clothes, books and electronic items were completely destroyed and lamented that there was no prior warning from the authorities.



Rao and Rajender reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to supporting distressed farmers and flood-hit families and urged the state government to act swiftly and effectively to provide relief and prevent such calamities in the future.

