Rangareddy, Hyderabad Emerged as Richest Districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts have emerged as the richest districts in Telangana, surpassing the state’s average per capita income in 2025–26, according to the Telangana Socio-Economic Survey 2026 tabled by the state government in the Legislative Assembly.

While Telangana recorded the highest per capita income in the country at Rs.4,18,931, nearly double the national average of Rs. 2,19,575, Rangareddy district far exceeded this with a per capita income of Rs.11,29,735, followed by Hyderabad at Rs.4,76,679.

The survey also highlighted Telangana’s strengthening economic position at the national level, with the state’s share in India’s GDP rising from 4.87 per cent in 2024–25 to 4.99 per cent in 2025-26. Rangareddy district topped in both Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) and per capita income, recording Rs.3,41,080 crore and Rs.11,29,735 respectively, followed by Hyderabad. Medchal-Malkajgiri also emerged as a key contributor with a GDDP of Rs.1,16,133 crore, underscoring the concentration of economic activity in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.

Telangana’s Worker Population Ratio (TWPR) stood at 57 per cent during October-December 2025, higher than the all-India average of 53.1 per cent. The figure also exceeded the urban WPR of 49.5 per cent, indicating stronger employment absorption, particularly in rural areas.

The GDDP, which represents the total value of goods and services produced within a district, serves as a key indicator of local economic performance and helps assess inter-district disparities. The district-wise GDDP estimates for 2024–25 (First Revised Estimates) revealed a pronounced concentration of economic output in and around Hyderabad. Rangareddy led with Rs.3,41,080 crore, followed by Hyderabad at Rs.2,25,860 crore and Medchal-Malkajgiri at Rs.1,16,133 crore.

This dominance has been attributed to the presence of major IT parks, industrial estates, pharmaceutical and biotechnology clusters, corporate headquarters, and superior physical and digital infrastructure. High urban consumption demand, coupled with a skilled workforce and strong connectivity, has further reinforced the economic strength of these districts.

In contrast, districts such as Rajanna Siricilla, Asifabad, Bhupalapally and Mulugu reported comparatively lower GDDP estimates, reflecting limited industrialisation, higher forest cover and lower levels of urbanisation. The pattern points to clear metropolitan dominance while underscoring the need for targeted interventions to promote balanced regional growth.

District per capita income (DPCI), which reflects the average income and standard of living of people, also showed stark disparities. Rangareddy maintained a significant lead, reaffirming its status as a major economic hub driven by IT infrastructure, logistics, real estate growth and its proximity to Hyderabad. Hyderabad ranked second, reflecting its role as the state’s administrative, commercial and technological capital.

Districts surrounding Hyderabad, such as Sangareddy (Rs.3,94,587) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (Rs.3,81,506), also reported relatively higher incomes due to industrial corridors, manufacturing activity and expanding urban infrastructure. On the other hand, Vikarabad (Rs.2,47,747), Jagtial (Rs.2,44,245) and Hanumakonda (Rs.2,37,809) lagged, primarily due to smaller industrial bases and greater dependence on agriculture.

Overall, the findings highlight the concentration of wealth and economic activity in the metropolitan region, while stressing the need to expand opportunities across other districts to ensure inclusive and balanced growth across Telangana.