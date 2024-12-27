Rangareddy Court Sentences Two in Separate Murder Cases

Hyderabad: A Rangareddy district court on Friday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in two separate murder cases investigated by the Chevella police.

In one case dating back to 2012, the X Additional District and Sessions Judge convicted Chevella Kumar, his father Chevella Sayanna and friend Mekala Raju alias Venkatesh, for the murders of Kumar’s wife Alivelu and their infant daughter.

Kumar disliked the fact that Alivelu used to speak with others, and conspired with his father Sayanna and Raju to kill her. On May 7, 2012, he lured Alivelu to a secluded spot in Aloor. When she reached there with their baby, the trio murdered and set the body on fire. They then threw the infant into the flames, killing both victims.

The trial began in 2014, and after examining 31 witnesses, the court sentenced the three accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.40,000 each.

The second case involved the killing of an elderly man, Sriramulu, during a robbery in 2015. The accused, Guduru Kumar alias Komaraiah and Kotha Kurva Ramachandraiah, attacked Sriramulu, causing fatal injuries, and stole Rs.11,000 from him.

A case was registered on October 23 2015, and the chargesheet was filed in early 2016. After a trial involving 15 witnesses, the court on Friday sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment for murder and three years for robbery, along with a fine of Rs.5,000 each.