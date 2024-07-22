‘Rangam’ predicts bountiful rains during Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: Rangam, the lady Oracle of Telangana, predicting the future of the State and its people ahead, said the State would witness bountiful rains this time and promised to protect all those who are suffering from various health problems.



The ritual was organized as part of the Bonalu celebrations at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Monday morning.

Standing on a wet earthen pot in the temple, the lady oracle Matangi Swarnalatha performed the ritual asking devotees to conduct special prayers for five weeks offering jaggery and pure water with neem leaves to the Goddess. Stating that the celebrations were organized magnificently, she expressed happiness the way devotees offered prayers during celebrations with devotion.

Referring to the agriculture and dairy sector, she said the farmers would get excellent crops and there should not be any doubt on it and promised that she would take care of the people in the State ensuring prosperity.

After ‘Rangam’ ritual, a colourful procession of caparisoned elephant, with the portrait of the Goddess atop was organized marking the conclusion of the two-day celebrations. In the evening, several youth associations organized separate ‘Phalaharambandi’ processions with ‘Potharajus’ dancing to the pulsating ‘teen maar’ drumbeats.

The dances of ‘Potharajus’ with vermillion and turmeric paste smeared all over their body was the main attraction of the celebrations with the youth also dancing along with them.

The Bonalu celebrations will be celebrated at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple at Haribowli, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza and other temples in the old city on July 28 and 29. Apart from the old city, the celebrations will be organized in the entire city and outskirts next week. The police heaved a sigh of relief with the celebrations passing off peacefully, amid tight security.