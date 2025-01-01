Ranga Reddy: Dairy processing unit's license suspended over adulteration of products

Hyderabad: The state-level task force team suspended the licence of All Rich Dairy Pvt Ltd in Pasumamula of Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district following suspicions of adulteration of products. The task force found 850 kg of TGV 999 caustic soda, a harmful chemical, which was suspected to be used for adulterating products.

Chemicals and disinfectants were found stored near final milk products like paneer and flavoured milks, in the same refrigerator. The team seized 280 kg of ghee on suspicion of containing undeclared additives. Non-FSSAI-approved lactic acid cultures were being used in curd production, and there were no internal or external audit records available.

The dairy processing unit operating under unhygienic conditions, with rusted machinery in use and significant rust damage to the walls and roof of the cold storage chambers. This rust seepage was contaminating the final milk and curd products.

Raw materials were stored improperly, with scrap materials found mixed with finished products. Serious labelling issues were identified, including cross-branding and failure to declare additives, such as artificial flavours, on the product labels. The dairy failed to provide water analysis reports, medical test results for food handlers, or proper documentation, including quality control records, waste management logs, sanitation maintenance, and complaint and recall records.