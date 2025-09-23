Ranga Reddy Collector Gets HC's Contempt Notice

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued contempt notices to Ranga Reddy district collector C. Narayana Reddy over his failure to act against illegal constructions raised in the disputed and prohibited lands at Nagaram, despite the court orders to maintain status quo.

The land was purchased by a group of IAS and IPS officers and their relatives. They were accused of constructing a boundary wall on the land, though a case was pending before the High Court. The court had also directed the collector to classify the lands as prohibited.

While dealing with two contempt petitions filed by Birla Mallesh, Justice K. Lakshman ordered district collector Narayana Reddy to file a report on the allegations by October 10.

The petitioner requested the court to punish the alleged IAS and IPS officers, and their relatives for violating its order dated April 24, 2025 to include the disputed land (Bhoodhan Lands and Sarkari lands) in survey number 181, 182, 194 and 195 of Nagaram village of Maheshwaram Mandal in Ranga Reddy district in the prohibited list.

The court also directed those who bought the land and the government against making any alterations, changes and alienations on the lands in any manner until further orders.

In response to the contempt petition, the court directed the district collector on June 26, 2025, to file a detailed report on the alleged construction activity by July 11, 2025. However, the collector failed to act on the court orders or two representations submitted by the petitioner to the collector in July.

The petitioner Birla Mallesh filed a fresh contempt case against the collector, leading to the court questioning the collector’s inaction and ordering him to file the report by October 10.