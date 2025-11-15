Rana Daggubati Appears Before CID in Betting App Case

Hyderabad: Film actor Rana Daggubati has appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the online betting apps case.

He appeared before the CID in response to summons issued to him in connection with the case. While questioning, the CID officials enquired about the agreements entered with the agency operating betting apps.

The CID officials recorded his statement in which he was believed to have said that he did not enter into agreement with the agencies that were working in violation of norms.

His legal team examined the agency's veracity before entering the agreement for promoting the app. The CID officials grilled him for over an hour.



