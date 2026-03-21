Ramzan Celebrated With Religious Fervour in Warangal & Karimnagar

WARANGAL: Ramzan was celebrated across erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts on Saturday, with thousands of Muslims offering Id prayers at Idgahs and mosques after the completion of the month-long fasting period.

Devotees gathered in large numbers, greeting each other with ‘Id Mubarak’ and marking the occasion in an atmosphere of peace and communal harmony.

In Hanamkonda, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy attended prayers at the 63rd Division Idgah in Kazipet and Bokkalagadda Idgah in the 6th Division. He extended greetings and said, “Ramzan symbolises patience, charity and communal harmony.” He added that the government was implementing schemes for minority welfare in education, employment and economic development.

Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh monitored security arrangements at major prayer venues, including Bokkalagadda and Pothana Nagar, and directed officials to regulate traffic and maintain vigil.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, Government Whip Adi Srinivas participated in prayers at Vemulawada Idgah. He referred to government initiatives, including sanction of Rs 80 lakh for a Shadi Khana in Vemulawada and life insurance coverage for over 1.15 crore families.

In Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts, Id prayers were held at multiple Idgahs. Peddapalli MLA Raj Thakur Makkan Singh and mayor Mahankali Swamy attended prayers and referred to budget allocations for minority welfare.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Ghouse Alam and Ramagundam Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha inspected security arrangements at Saleh Nagar and Sapthagiri Colony Idgahs. Officials appealed to the public to maintain peace and ensure smooth conduct of the festival.