Ramzan begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:The holy month of Ramzan commenced with the sighting of the crescent moon on Saturday. Believers greeted one another with “Ramzan Kareem” and headed to mosques for special Taraweeh prayers, during which the Quran is recited.

According to religious authorities, the first Roza (fast) will begin on Sunday, with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) at 5.11 am and Iftar (meal to break the fast) at 6.28 pm. Throughout this month, the faithful will observe daily fasts, engage in prayers, and participate in charitable activities.



Local markets reported brisk business over the weekend, as people shopped for special provisions and ingredients typically used in Ramzan dishes. Families and friends often gather for Iftar parties, where an array of delicacies is served, traditionally beginning with dates. A wide variety of imported dates is available in the market, ranging in price from `200 to more than `2,000 per kg.



Many mosques, including the historic Macca Masjid, offer dates to those breaking their fast. The mosque administration has arranged approximately 2,250 kg of high-quality dates for the occasion.



Superintendent Abdul Quadeer Siddiqui of Macca Masjid commented, “The moon was sighted here in Hyderabad on Saturday, signalling the start of Ramzan. After Sehri, the fast continues until Iftar that evening.”



Throughout Ramzan, congregational prayers are expected to draw large crowds, and religious scholars will deliver sermons on the teachings of the Quran.