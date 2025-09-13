Ramraj Cotton Unveils Swayamvara Grand Line

HYDERABAD: Ramraj Cotton has launched Swayamvara Grand, a new line of men’s wear for ceremonial occasions, blending swadeshi tradition with modern style.

“For decades, Ramraj Cotton has celebrated our swadeshi heritage while adapting to modern tastes. Swayamvara Grand reflects our passion for quality and tradition. It is designed for life’s big occasions, where attire becomes part of the celebration. We are proud to have Rishabh Shetty as the face of this launch—he represents the values our brand stands for,” said K.R. Nagarajan, chairman of Ramraj Cotton.

According to the company, each set includes a dhoti, shirt and towel crafted from artificial silk. The material offers a soft texture and subtle shine, with jacquard patterns and gold borders adding a traditional finish. Six colour options are available, each designed to coordinate across all three pieces.

Actor and filmmaker Rishabh Shetty said he was honoured to be associated with a label known for its traditional men’s clothing. “Swayamvara Grand is more than clothing—it carries a sense of pride and belonging. For weddings, festivals and celebrations, it helps every man feel confident and special,” he said.