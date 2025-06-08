Ramnath Kovind Unveils Bandaru Dattatreya’s Autobiography Prajale Naa Atma Katha

Hyderabad: Former President Ramnath Kovind unveiled the autobiography of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, titled Prajale Naa Atma Katha, at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad on Sunday. The book reflects on Dattatreya’s 70-year journey in public life.

Copies were later presented to former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana.

The event saw the presence of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and the Governors of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tripura - Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Kambhampati Haribabu, Indrasena Reddy, and Jishnu Dev Varma. Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, BJP MP Dr. K. Laxman, and Congress leaders K. Kesava Rao and V. Hanumantha Rao also attended.