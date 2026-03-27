Ramgiri Temple to be Developed as Spiritual Hub: Minister

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said the historic Ramgiri Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Nalgonda will be developed into a prominent spiritual centre with improved facilities by next year’s Sri Rama Navami.

He presented silk clothes for the celestial wedding of Sri Sita Rama held at the temple, also known as Ramagiri Ramalayam.

Speaking to the media after attending the ceremony, the minister said a comprehensive plan has been prepared to strengthen infrastructure in view of the increasing number of pilgrims visiting the temple annually.

He said the plan includes creation of Vaikuntha Dwaram and Uttara Dwara Darshanam, and expansion of existing darshan routes to ease crowd movement. Land acquisition for the works is under process and registration is expected to be completed within a month, after which development activities will commence.

He said the development would focus on improving amenities for devotees while ensuring that temple lands are not disturbed.