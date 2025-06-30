Ramchander Rao's Elevation Enthuses BJP Cadre

Warangal: The decision to appoint former MLC N. Ramchander Rao as Telangana BJP president has energised the party cadre: workers and leaders have extended congratulations to Ramchander Rao, although some followers of other key figures, who had hoped their candidate would be chosen for the state chief post, are deeply disappointed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP leader and former Choppadandi MLA Bodiga Shoba, who joined the party along with former minister and MP Etala Rajendar, said that everyone must abide by the high command’s decision. “Several leaders may aspire to the post, but the final decision rests with the high command, and everyone should accept it. Leaders should not be disappointed; instead, they should cooperate and work together to strengthen the party,” she added.

G. Krishna Reddy, district unit president of Karimnagar, told Deccan Chronicle that the BJP high command prefers to entrust state presidential responsibilities to leaders with long-standing service. “That is why experienced figures like Madhav in Andhra Pradesh and Ramchander Rao in Telangana have been chosen for the post,” he said.

Ramchander Rao has been active in the BJP for decades.From his student days, he participated in RSS and BJP activities and is a prominent lawyer in Hyderabad. With his experience as an MLC and involvement at various levels of party organisation, he likely earned strong support from the leadership, Reddy added.

Rao Padma Reddy, BJP state leader from Hanamkonda, told Deccan Chronicle: “The BJP has a unique system and ideology. The leadership always recognises true party workers and leaders who have stood by the party, even in tough times. That is why they chose Ramchander Rao for the Telangana BJP president post. Take me as an example: I started as a grassroots worker, and the party recognised my efforts by appointing me district unit president and giving me a ticket in the last assembly elections.”