Ramchander Rao Urges Voters To Reject BRS, Congress

Nalgonda: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday urged voters to reject both the BRS and the Congress in the forthcoming municipal elections, alleging that Telangana had suffered under a decade of BRS rule and was now facing misgovernance under the Congress government.

Addressing a public meeting at Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda after concluding his roadshow titled Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, Ramchander Rao sought support for BJP candidates contesting the civic polls.

He alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its election promises and had been ineffective in implementing welfare schemes. He further claimed that corruption and commission-based practices had increased under the present regime, surpassing even the previous BRS government, and accused the Congress of repeating the mistakes of its predecessor.

Ramchander Rao said both the BRS and the Congress had betrayed public trust by failing to provide transparent and accountable governance. He claimed that BJP-ruled states were free from corruption and appealed to voters to give the party an opportunity to ensure transparent administration and corruption-free urban development through the municipal elections.

BJP district president Varshith Reddy, former MLA Guvala Balraj and other party leaders were present at the meeting.