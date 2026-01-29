Ramchander Rao Targets 60% Winnings In Municipal Polls

Hyderabad: BJP is targeting 60 per cent of positions in the upcoming municipal polls in Telangana, state party president N. Ramchander Rao declared on Wednesday.

Announcing BJP’s municipal poll strategy at the State Head Office, Ramchander Rao asserted that the party is in a direct fight against the ruling Congress. He expressed confidence that the BJP will secure majority in at least five corporations and 70 municipalities.

The party state president affirmed that BJP has already demonstrated its strength in the parliament and gram panchayat elections in Telangana. The party is well equipped to face the municipal elections too.

He said BJP is receiving reports from its party leaders across the state. After discussing the details, the party will announce the names of its candidates.

Ramchander Rao accused the Congress and BRS of depending solely on the Muslim vote bank. He went on to equate the Congress with MIM. He expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge as the main opposition party in Telangana.

In the interim, the three-member BJP central team set up in view of the municipal and corporation elections in Telangana has begun its preparatory work by holding discussions with the state leadership on Wednesday. The central team members provided strategic direction and outlined various initiatives to be undertaken by the party for the upcoming elections.

Wednesday’s meeting discussed the election strategy to be formulated to ensure BJP’s victory in the upcoming municipal and corporation elections.