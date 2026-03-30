Ramchander Rao Slams Telangana Hate Speech Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Monday criticised the proposed Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill 2026, alleging that it is politically motivated and aimed specifically at targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders.

Speaking on the issue, Rao said, "This is designed solely to target the BJP and its leaders. The Karnataka government did the same thing, only to suppress, oppress, and harass BJP workers. Telangana CM and the Congress party are worried about the BJP's growth.”

“We will definitely oppose this act and, if necessary, challenge it on the legal front. "Rao also raised concerns about the handling of the ongoing Kaleshwaram project investigation, questioning the state government's intentions.

"The Kaleshwaram issue, which was supposedly referred to the CBI, has not been referred in its entirety. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and KCR are hand in glove with each other. Therefore, the entire Kaleshwaram corruption issue is not being referred to the CBI solely for the sake of protecting KCR," he asserted.

Earlier, State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subash questioned the very need for introducing a new hate speech law and an additional SC/ST-related legislation when robust provisions already exist within the Indian legal framework to deal with hate speech, incitement, and untouchability.

"This raises a fundamental question is the Hate Speech Bill intended to strengthen the rule of law, or to selectively silence dissent?" he asked. Subash expressed serious concern over what he described as glaring inconsistencies and hidden intent in the proposed legislation.

On March 24, the Telangana State Cabinet approved a series of wide-ranging legislative and policy measures that reflect a calibrated push toward social regulation, welfare expansion, and institutional accountability.

The decisions, spanning issues from hate speech to gig economy protections and public infrastructure, indicate an effort to respond to emerging social and economic challenges while reinforcing governance frameworks.

At the core of the Cabinet's decisions is the approval of the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to address the growing concern over divisive content and speeches that disrupt communal harmony.

By targeting hate-driven posts and provocative rhetoric that could trigger violence or unrest, the bill attempts to create a legal deterrent against social polarisation, particularly in an era dominated by rapid digital communication