Ramchander Rao Slams Congress for Misuse of Police Force Against BJP Workers

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday accused Congress MLAs of misusing police against BJP workers as the party is emerging stronger in the state. He also demanded an immediate, impartial inquiry and strict action. He also warned of a strong response from the BJP if attacks continue. "If the Congress thinks 'government, police, and law are ours,' people will reply," he said.

In a representation submitted to the Director-General of Police, B. Shivadhar Rao, the BJP leader alleged that the followers of a local MLA in Nalgonda had attacked BJP leaders and workers in Chandur village and seriously injured six for contesting municipal polls. Instead of acting against attackers, the police filed counter-cases against BJP complainants.

He also said that the BJP Vikarabad president was manhandled by the DSP, and the party workers from Parigi were harassed by a local sub-inspector.

The BJP leader condemned the Congress demand for banning the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) based on a “biased report” of US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which also targeted the country’s external intelligence agency RAW and ignored abuses by Pakistan. He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's past remarks equating Hindu groups with the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.

He decried AIMIM MLAs walking out while the Telangana Legislature was rendering the Vande Mataram, the National Song that inspired the freedom struggle. “The Congress’ silence on the MIM walkout exposes vote-bank appeasement,” Rao said.

The BJP leader also accused the misinformation on issues like gas cylinders. He charged the government for unfulfilled guarantees by stating that the state government is left with only 999 days. The BJP will intensify daily protests at MRO offices, submit representations to expose the lapses, he said.