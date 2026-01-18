Ramchander Rao Slams Cong, Urges Intellectuals To Join BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao accused Congress of sabotaging India’s development from within, likening it to “ganja weeds choking a tulsi grove,” as the party loses ground amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s corruption-free governance.

In a statement on Sunday, Rao slammed the Congress for what he called its “history of scams” and contrasted it with Modi’s transparent 12-year rule, driving growth from the villages upwards. “People back Modi’s vision, rejecting Congress’s obstructionist tactics amid India’s global rise in economy, strategy, and diplomacy,” he said.

Rao said the Congress was fading nationally and may soon lose national party status like the CPI. He criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for taking part in a CPI rally, calling it “political immaturity.” He ridiculed Reddy’s “ganja-fuelled” remarks on sensitive issues like the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding basic awareness from a Chief Minister.

“The Congress lacks the moral right to speak on the poor people's votes, rations, and freedom after abusing power,” Rao asserted. He said people’s support for Modi’s leadership grows daily, drowning baseless Congress attacks.

Earlier in the day, doctors, physiotherapists, paramedical experts, and pharmaceutical professionals, led by Dr Sai Chandra Malladi, joined the BJP in Rao’s presence.

Talking to newsmen later, Rao said India’s political landscape is shifting as youth and Gen-Z increasingly embrace Modi’s leadership and BJP ideologies, demanding educated leaders to counter rising anti-national threats.

Rao stressed the urgent need for intellectuals in politics. “The misconception that politics suits only those with money, muscle, or criminal backgrounds is fading. Educated youth are questioning,” he said. Slamming trends in some universities of students allegedly glorifying terrorists like Afzal Guru, insulting the judiciary, and targeting Modi and home minister Amit Shah, he urged patriotic citizens including retired IAS and IPS officers to unite against them.

He criticised Congress and BRS for policy voids and “abusive politics” with vulgar language harmful to the next generation. “Politics must focus on values, maturity, and public issues, not just election tickets. It’s about nation-building and making India a global power,” he emphasised. He called on intellectuals to drive qualitative change in Telangana, seeking support for upcoming GHMC elections to elect a BJP mayor and curb MIM influence.