Ramchander Rao Ramps Up Rhetoric Against Rivals Ahead of Polls

Hyderabad: On the final day of campaigning, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao made a calculated bid to rally Hindu voters in communally charged Nirmal and Nizamabad, delivering a sharp counter to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s viral “15 minutes without police” remark. “Hindus need just 15 seconds, even without police,” Rao shot back, drawing cheers as he vowed to rename Nizamabad as Indur after the February 13 results.

Addressing street-corner meetings, Rao cautioned against AIMIM, accusing its leaders of acting as “mediators” in a Congress–BRS pact driven by selfish gains. “These three parties ignore public woes, stoking Muslim vote banks to divide society and score political points,” he charged. Confident of a BJP sweep, he quipped: “MIM was married to BRS for 10 years, now it’s cohabiting with the Congress.”

Ramchander Rao accused Congress of betraying Hindus with hollow promises to BC, SC and ST communities, branding Revanth Reddy the “real communal force” while projecting BJP as the party of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He urged voters to “end the 40 per cent commission Sarkar” and back BJP as Telangana’s true development alternative.

He also flagged a case involving a journalist allegedly linked to the ISI, whose denial of passport renewal was upheld by the High Court. With photos surfacing alongside Revanth Reddy and AIMIM leaders, Rao demanded Congress to clarify its “ISI–MIM ties,” accusing it of morphing into a “Muslim League–Majlis–Maoist” outfit. He recalled a Congress minister’s gunpoint threat to a businessman, warning voters to be wary.

Turning his fire on the BRS, Ramchander Rao said the party had plunged a cash-rich state into debt over a decade, with Congress “repeating the plunder” in two years. “If Revanth Reddy is the Rahuvu planet, KCR is Ketuvu — only BJP can shield Telangana from these omens,” he declared, urging a decisive verdict.