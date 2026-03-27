Ramchander Rao Hails Centre’s Decision to Reduce Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao here on Friday said the decision of the Central government to cut down the central excise tax on petroleum products will provide relief to the people.

In the wake of the Centre's decision to reduce excise tax, the State government must reduce the VAT so that the prices will come down further, he said while speaking to a news channel. He said India is the only country which has reduced the prices of diesel and petrol. He informed the people that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel and urged them not to get panicked.