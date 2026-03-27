 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Ramchander Rao Hails Centre’s Decision to Reduce Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel

Telangana
27 March 2026 10:48 AM IST

In the wake of the Centre's decision to reduce excise tax, the State government must reduce the VAT so that the prices will come down further: Ramchader Rao

Ramchander Rao Hails Centre’s Decision to Reduce Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel
x
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao here on Friday said the decision of the Central government to cut down the central excise tax on petroleum products will provide relief to the people.

In the wake of the Centre's decision to reduce excise tax, the State government must reduce the VAT so that the prices will come down further, he said while speaking to a news channel. He said India is the only country which has reduced the prices of diesel and petrol. He informed the people that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel and urged them not to get panicked.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news n ramchander rao Telangana BJP excise duty value added tax (vat) 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X