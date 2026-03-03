Ramchander Rao Greets People to Mark Holi Festivities

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao celebrated Holi with hundreds of youth at Osmania University Arts College, saying such programmes foster awareness and togetherness among the young.

He later joined local residents and BJP workers from Secunderabad Assembly limits at his residence, extending Holi greetings to the people of Telangana.

“Holi is not just a festival of colours—it is an eternal message reminding us that righteousness triumphs over iniquity, truth wins over falsehood, and devotion overcomes obstacles. The sacred flames of Holika Dahan burn away sorrows, envy, hatred, malice and ego,” Rao said, adding that he prayed for happiness and prosperity for the state.