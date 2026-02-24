Ramchander Rao Demands Probe Into Kummera Jatra Infant Death, Slams Congress For Negligence

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao has demanded a magisterial inquiry into the assault on a family during the Mallanna jatara in Kummera of Nagarkurnool district, which led to an infant's death. He expressed outrage at the government's silence on the issue amid rising attacks on Dalits and weaker sections.

Rao, accompanied by senior leaders, visited Kummera, interacted with locals and consoled the bereaved family. Speaking to reporters later, Rao accused police of shielding the accused rather than acting against them. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had lost administrative control, with police now being manipulated by ruling party MLAs and leaders.

Charging that temples had become "collection centres" under Congress rule, Rao questioned who had authorised the collection of money from devotees going to the Mallanna Swamy temple in the village. He urged the endowments department to enforce strict oversight to prevent illegal extortions and devotee atrocities in sacred sites.

He said the BJP would file complaints with the National OBC and SC commissions seeking inquiry and action against negligent officials. Rao insisted that the government provide immediate justice, including ex gratia relief, to the bereaved family.