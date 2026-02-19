Ramchander Advocates Shivaji’s Ideals

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the pride of all Indians, not just a Maratha warrior, but a defender of nation’s honour against Mughal invaders.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the state party office, Ramchander Rao termed Shivaji as ‘emperor of all Hindu hearts’ and said that the admiration for Shivaji Maharaj was not limited to any single religion or caste.

“His administrative efficiency and public welfare reforms served as an ideal for the entire nation. There is a need for everyone to walk in the path shown by Shivaji Maharaj, who courageously fought against cruel rulers like Aurangzeb, he said.

Rao said all the states in the country must emulate Shivaji Maharaj’s administrative principles, his rule of righteousness (Dharma) and his spirit of patriotism.

The celebrations were attended by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, office-bearers and party workers.