Ramayampet Woman Murder Case: Six persons arrested

Hyderabad: Days after a woman was burnt to death, the Ramayampet police on Saturday arrested six persons including three women for committing murder of woman. The accused were produced before the court for judicial remand.



The arrested persons--Dega Murali, Dega Rama Swamy, Dega Sekhar, Dega Laxmi, Dega Rajavathi and Dega Pochavva, residents of Katrial village of Ramayampet police limits.



The Ramayampet Inspector A Venkat Raju Goud said that they arrested the accused and produced them before the court. The accused hatched a plan to kill the woman Muttavva on suspicion of performing black magic. At least 15 years ago, Murali's father died due to ill-health.



"It was previous revelry between Muttavva and the accused family members for the past 15 years. The accused started suspecting the woman for allegedly making black magic. The accused had heated arguments with the woman. In a fit of rage, the accused murdered the woman two days ago," the Inspector said.

