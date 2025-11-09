Ramanthapur Tractor Runs Over Sleeping worker

Hyderabad:A 40-year-old catering worker, V. Shekhar of Medchal, was reportedly run over by a tractor under which he was sleeping, at Ramanthapur on Saturday morning. According to the Uppal police, Shekhar had gone to Sabera Colony in KCR Nagar on Friday to attend a function.

Later that night, he consumed alcohol at a bar in Srinagar Colony and reportedly fell asleep under a parked tractor outside the establishment.

In the early hours of Saturday, the driver of the tractor, unaware that Shekhar was lying beneath the vehicle, started it and accidentally ran over him, killing him on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by Shekhar's family members, the police registered a case against the tractor driver.