Ramanthapur Rehab School Boy Escapes, Search On

Hyderabad:A 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra, who was rescued from near the Malkajgiri railway station, escaped from a rehabilitation school in Ramanthapur where he was placed, on Friday.

Child welfare officers had shifted the minor, who hails from Nanded, to the Don Bosco Navajeevan Rehabilitation School for care and protection.

According to school in-charge Tirupati, the boy jumped over the school gate, when no one was present. A case has been registered based on his complaint, and efforts are underway to trace the missing child.